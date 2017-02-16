County Armagh school children's singing has papal approval

Children at a County Armagh school have been given the opportunity to sing in one of the world's most historic venues.

Pupils from St Paul's High School in Bessbrook are currently visiting Rome, to mark the school's 50th anniversary.

On Thursday, they sang at a Mass in St Peter's Basilica, Rome, which Catholics believe is the burial place of Saint Peter.

Headmaster Jarlath Burns who is on the trip said it was an "amazing opportunity" for the children.