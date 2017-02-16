Man shot in leg in west Belfast
- 16 February 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A man has been shot in the leg on Forest Street, off the Springfield Road, in west Belfast.
The shooting happened at about 20:50 GMT on Thursday. A PSNI forensic team is currently examining the area.
The Belfast Trust said a youth is in a stable condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital.
The incident follows a man being shot in the legs on Wednesday night close to the jobs and benefits office on the Falls Road in west Belfast.