Northern Ireland

Man shot in leg in west Belfast

A man has been shot in the leg on Forest Street, off the Springfield Road, in west Belfast.

The shooting happened at about 20:50 GMT on Thursday. A PSNI forensic team is currently examining the area.

The Belfast Trust said a youth is in a stable condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital.

The incident follows a man being shot in the legs on Wednesday night close to the jobs and benefits office on the Falls Road in west Belfast.

