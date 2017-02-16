Hooded men: Internee 'bitten by a soldier's dog'

Image caption In 1978, the European Court of Human Rights held that the UK had carried out inhuman and degrading treatment but fell short of defining this treatment as "torture"

One of 14 men allegedly tortured during internment in Northern Ireland was bitten by a soldier's dog, the High Court heard today.

The court also heard school caretaker Sean McKenna had to drink from the animal's dish.

He was slammed into concrete posts and made to go barefoot after being taken from his Newry home in August 1971, it was claimed.

Lawyers for his daughter argued the interrogation techniques "ruined" him.

It was claimed the experiences worsened a heart condition that led to his death four years later at the age of 45.

'Five techniques'

Mary McKenna is taking legal action along with other surviving members of the so-called Hooded Men in a bid to secure an independent and human rights-compliant investigation into their treatment.

Proceedings have been issued against the chief constable, secretary of state and the Department of Justice over alleged failures to properly probe and order a full inquiry.

Five techniques were said to have been used against the men while they were held without trial:

Being hooded and made to stand in a stress position against a wall and beaten if they fell;

Being forced to listen to constant loud static noise;

Being deprived of sleep, food and water.

Counsel for the group claim they were tortured using methods sanctioned by the British state.

Former prime minister Edward Heath was allegedly involved in the decision making process, while Stormont's prime minister at the time, Brian Faulkner, was said to have been personally briefed on the deployment of the methods.

Ms McKenna's legal representatives argued that her case also raises a potential breach of Article 2 right to life under European law.

Heart condition

Ms McKenna stressed that no one should have been subjected to the alleged torture, but described her father as particularly vulnerable due to his heart condition.

His internment ended in May 1972, when he was released on medical grounds to enter a psychiatric hospital.

But the impact of being subjected to the five techniques caused his psychiatric breakdown, according to his daughter.

"My father had been a great man before he had been interned, but that man never returned to us," she stated.

"He had been ruined by his experiences."

Examination

The court heard that a doctor who examined Mr McKenna two and a half years after he was subjected to the interrogation techniques described him as tense, anxious and sobbing.

He complained of serious psychiatric symptoms, including contemplation of suicide.

In a further report following a second examination in June 1975, the medical expert concluded that Mr McKenna's health had gone downhill.

He was by then suffering from severe chest pains and hypertension.

With Mr McKenna assessed as already having angina before his internment, the doctor said it would be hard to show it was wise to proceed with the techniques, or that the treatment did not worsen his condition.

His other psychiatric symptoms were also linked to the deep interrogation procedures.

Mr McKenna died of a fatal heart attack in June 1975.

The medical evidence, Ms McKenna's barrister submitted, backs allegations that the alleged torture was responsible for death as well as psychiatric injuries.

Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Being hooded and made to stand in a stress position against a wall and beaten if they fell was one of the "deep interrogation" techniques used against so so called 'Hooded men'

However the barrister for the government and chief constable, countered that the 1998 Human Rights Act has no retrospective powers.

"The obstacle that poses for the applicants is profound," he told Mr Justice Maguire.

Allegedly misleading medical evidence and the disclosure of a memo from Home Secretary Merlyn Rees in 1977 giving his view that the decision to deploy torture methods was taken at ministerial level, is not enough get over that hurdle, the barrister argued.

The court also heard civil actions brought against the state by all 14 men were settled in the 1970s, with compensation paid out.

The case continues.