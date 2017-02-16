Londonderry: New 'Range' store promises 80 new jobs

About 80 full and part-time jobs will be created in Londonderry when the home, leisure and gardens retailer, The Range, opens a new store in the city.

The new store will be based at the site of the former B&Q outlet at Faustina Retail Park on the Buncrana Road.

It will be the second Range store to open in Northern Ireland.

The company opened a branch in Ballymena in October last year. The retailer now has over 130 stores across the UK and Ireland.