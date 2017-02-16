Syria terror case: Eamon Bradley found not guilty over hand grenades

Image copyright Alan Lewis Image caption Eamon Bradley has been found not guilty over three charges but jurors have been unable to reach verdicts in the three other charges

A Londonderry man accused of committing terrorist offences in Syria, has been found not guilty of three of the charges.

Eamon Bradley, who is 28 and originally from Melmore Gardens, had denied a total of six charges.

On Thursday, he was acquitted of three charges of possessing grenades with intent to endanger life or cause damage to property.

The jury was unable to reach verdicts on the three other charges.

The trial is now over and the Public Prosecution Service must decide if there is to be a retrial on the three charges.

These allege that Mr Bradley attended a terrorist training camp in Syria where he received instructions on the use of AK47 assault rifles and in two machine guns as well as instructions on the use of a grenade.

He was charged with committing those offences in Syria between 31 March and 30 September 2014.

A decision on whether there will be retrial will be announced by the PPS next month.

The case at Londonderry Crown Court, which lasted 12 days, was the first of its kind in Northern Ireland.