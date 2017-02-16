NI families spend more on cigarettes than any other part of UK

Image copyright Thinkstock

Families in Northern Ireland spent almost £7 a week in 2016 on cigarettes - more than twice the figure for England and Wales.

The data comes from recently released government figures on weekly spending.

Households in Northern Ireland spent just over £500 a week, according to the Office for National Statistics, below the UK average of £527.

Along with tobacco, Northern Ireland also spends the most on foods like bread and potatoes.

Northern Ireland also spends more on buying clothes, shoes and going to the hairdresser.

Where does Northern Ireland spend more?

Tobacco

Foods like bread, potatoes, chocolate and tea

Appearance : clothes, shoes, hairdressers

Electricity

Petrol

Takeaways

Some expenses like electricity and petrol are higher.

But others are cheaper. For example Northern Ireland spends less on housing as house prices here are relatively low compared to the rest of the UK.