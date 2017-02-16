Green Party NI says Good Friday Agreement being 'destroyed'

Image copyright Press Eye Image caption Clare Bailey and Steven Agnew were the two Green Party NI candidates elected at the last assembly election in 2016

The Green Party Northern Ireland leader has said the "traditional" political parties are "destroying the Good Friday Agreement".

Steven Agnew was speaking at his party's manifesto launch in Belfast.

The party believes Stormont has become "a byword for dysfunction punctuated by crisis after crisis".

Mr Agnew has called for a constitutional convention to be established after the 2 March election which would examine the agreement.

"We have seen the traditional parties destroy the Good Friday Agreement," he told BBC News NI.

"We want to reform it, review it and revitalise it and give power back to the people."

Climate bill

The Green Party is running in all 18 constituencies with a gender balance of 50:50 - nine women and nine men are standing under party colours.

At the last assembly election in 2016, two Green Party NI MLAs were elected - Steven Agnew in North Down and Clare Bailey in South Belfast.

Mr Agnew predicts his party will hold its two seats and says the top priority is "political stability".

In Belfast, the party unveiled a series of commitments which it says will make Northern Ireland a better place to live.

The 19-page manifesto states that the party will oppose any reduction in corporation tax, introduce plans for a living wage, bring forward legislation for equal marriage and propose a Northern Ireland specific climate bill.

The party will also support the introduction of an Irish Language Act and says it support plans to ensure all children have access to integrated education.