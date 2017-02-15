Travel agent staff 'shaken' by armed robbery

Image caption The staff were not hurt during the incident

Staff at a travel agents in south Belfast have been left "badly shaken" after an armed robbery.

Police said two men carrying knives entered the Thomas Cook shop on the Lisburn Road and demanded money on Thursday afternoon, before making off in the direction of Grangeville Gardens.

They received the report at about 15:45 GMT.

The staff were not hurt during the robbery.

Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses

One of the men is described as being approximately 5'9"-5"10 tall and was wearing a blue hooded jacket, white t-shirt, black tracksuit bottoms and a beanie hat.

The second man is described as wearing a black top, black track bottoms and a black peaked beanie hat.