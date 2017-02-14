Assembly election: Councillor quits over Nesbitt vote pledge

Image caption The UUP leader said he would give his second preference vote in the upcoming election to the SDLP

An Ulster Unionist councillor has resigned from the party over comments made by its leader Mike Nesbitt.

The UUP leader said on Sunday that he would give his second preference vote in the upcoming election to the SDLP.

Voters go to the polls on 2 March after the power-sharing executive collapsed over a botched energy scheme.

Carol Black, of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon council, said "the whole ethos of the party has been destroyed."

Making the announcement on Tuesday, she said: "Why shouldn't I give my vote to a unionist, a Protestant or a Presbyterian?"

Earlier, at the launch of the party's manifesto, Mr Nesbitt denied he had made a mistake in sharing his intentions with the BBC's Sunday Politics show.

Alderman Jim Speers MBE, who is the Ulster Unionist group leader on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, said he was "disappointed, but not surprised" at the news of Ms Black's resignation.

He said: "This has been coming for some time and the Ulster Unionist Party will move on without her.

"We have a vision of unionism that embraces everyone, and clearly Carol does not subscribe to this, given her comments.

"We are a political party open to all faiths and none."