NI Assembly election: Tuesday is last day for voter registration

Registration to vote in the upcoming Assembly election closes at 17:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland's chief electoral officer Virginia McVeigh said there was still time and urged young people to sign up.

Voters will go to the polls on 2 March after a snap election was called after the power-sharing executive collapsed over a botched green energy scheme.

Registration forms cannot be sent electronically.

And it is now too late to register for a postal vote.

Guide to registration

Download the Northern Ireland registration form (PDF) here

Once you've completed the registration form, return it your local Area Electoral Office and bring some form of ID

You can find your local office details on the Electoral Office for Northern Ireland website

If your application is received by 14 February then you have until 20 February to provide any supporting documentation

A helpline is available - 0800 4320 712

More than 60,000 people were removed from the electoral register following a canvas of households aimed at updating voter details. Anyone who didn't return their form was removed.

Ms McVeigh told BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme there may be 25,000 and 30,000 additions to the register by the time of the election.

She urged young people to register, as a House of Commons report into the 2016 assembly election showed the turn out for the 65 plus age group was 79%, while the 18-24 demographic was about 52%.

In Northern Ireland there is no option to register to vote online like the rest of the UK, but Ms McVeigh said her office was working to make this an option for elections in the future.