Female pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Ballycastle

Image caption The woman was hit by a silver Toyota Avensis on the Ramoan Road

A woman has died after being knocked down by a car in Ballycastle, County Antrim.

The female pedestrian, who was aged in her 50s, was hit by a silver Toyota Avensis on the Ramoan Road.

The crash was reported to police shortly before 17:00 GMT on Monday.

The PSNI have asked anyone who witnessed the collision to call the non-emergency number 101.

Part of the Ramoan Road remains closed.