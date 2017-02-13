Female pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Ballycastle
- 13 February 2017
A woman has died after being knocked down by a car in Ballycastle, County Antrim.
The female pedestrian, who was aged in her 50s, was hit by a silver Toyota Avensis on the Ramoan Road.
The crash was reported to police shortly before 17:00 GMT on Monday.
The PSNI have asked anyone who witnessed the collision to call the non-emergency number 101.
Part of the Ramoan Road remains closed.