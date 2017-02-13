County Armagh shooting leaves man in critical condition

Image caption A silver Skoda car was found burnt out in the New Line area

A 31-year-old man is in a critical condition in hospital after a shooting in Lurgan in County Armagh.

A number of shots were fired through the living room window of a house in Carrigart Crescent at about 01:45 GMT on Monday.

There was no-one else in the house at the time.

Police are investigating a possible link to a silver Skoda car which was seen in the Carrigart area before the shooting.

It was found burnt out in the New Line area a short time later.

Detectives would appeal to anyone who has any information or who noticed anything suspicious to contact them at Dungannon Police Station on 101.

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers confidentially by telephoning 0800 555 111.