PSNI officer hurt in Newry after being knocked over by suspect
- 12 February 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
A police officer has been treated in hospital after being knocked off his feet trying to stop a suspect who allegedly attacked a man in Newry, County Down.
A 15-year-old was arrested following the incident early on Sunday morning in the Downshire Road area.
The officer was treated in hospital for a shoulder injury.
Police said the teenager made off following a report of an assault in the town.
A man needed hospital treatment for facial injuries after the attack.
The 15-year-old was held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, assault on police, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and possession of class A drug with intent to supply.
He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.
Writing on the PSNI Newry and Mourne Facebook page, police said the 15-year-old was told to stop but "kept running knocking two officers off their feet".
"The suspect was finally taken to ground by a crude rugby tackle and restrained."