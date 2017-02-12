PSNI officer hurt in Newry after being knocked over by suspect

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The officer was treated in hospital for a shoulder injury

A police officer has been treated in hospital after being knocked off his feet trying to stop a suspect who allegedly attacked a man in Newry, County Down.

A 15-year-old was arrested following the incident early on Sunday morning in the Downshire Road area.

The officer was treated in hospital for a shoulder injury.

Police said the teenager made off following a report of an assault in the town.

A man needed hospital treatment for facial injuries after the attack.

The 15-year-old was held on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, assault on police, disorderly behaviour, resisting police and possession of class A drug with intent to supply.

He was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

Writing on the PSNI Newry and Mourne Facebook page, police said the 15-year-old was told to stop but "kept running knocking two officers off their feet".

"The suspect was finally taken to ground by a crude rugby tackle and restrained."