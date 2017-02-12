PSNI appeal after more than 100 teenagers gather in east Belfast

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police said young people had come to the area from Belfast and further afield

A large amount of alcohol and evidence of drugs misuse have been seized from a crowd of more than 100 teenagers gathered in east Belfast.

Police said the large crowd of 14 to 17 year olds gathered at Belmont Park on Saturday night.

PSNI said the young people had come from Belfast and further afield.

Posting on the PSNI East Belfast Facebook page, police asked parents to be vigilant about the whereabouts of their children.

"The dangers of such behaviour by children in this location cannot be underestimated and we would ask all parents to be aware of where your children are and what they are up to."