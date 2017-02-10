CCTV captures moment slurry tank crashes through wall of house

Slurry tank crashes through wall of house
10 February 2017 Last updated at 19:52 GMT

CCTV shows the dramatic moment a slurry tank crashes through the wall of a house in County Antrim.

It missed the house itself, in Glenavy, by less than a metre.

The homeowner, who was in the property at the time, said he was just glad no-one was hurt.

The Belfast Road was closed for a time while the car, tractor and slurry tank involved in the crash were removed.

Oil also had to be cleaned up - but the road has reopened.

The homeowner said he now wants a reinforced wall to protect his family home.