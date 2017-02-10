Portrush police station: Officer death 'not suspicious'

From the section

Image copyright Geograph Image caption The officer died at Portrush Police Station on Friday morning

Detectives are investigating the death of a PSNI officer at a police station in County Antrim.

A post mortem examination is to take place following the discovery of the man's body in Portrush on Friday morning.

It is understood the officer's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Ch Supt Paula Hilman said the thoughts and sympathies of the force were with their colleague's family and friends.