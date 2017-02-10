Keady arrests over £200k of drugs and cash seizure

Two arrests have been made after police seized cocaine valued at £200,000, a suspected gun and a large quantity of cash in Keady, County Armagh.

A 39-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman were detained after officers searched a house in Carbry Heights.

Two vehicles - a Lexus car and a KTM motorcycle - were also seized during the operation on Friday morning.

Det Insp Brian Foster said he was "delighted" the drugs and firearm have been removed from the streets.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences.

They remain in custody and are being questioned by detectives from the PSNI's reactive and organised crime branch.