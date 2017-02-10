Second case of bird flu confirmed in Northern Ireland

Image caption The swan (not pictured) was found northwest of Lough Neagh

A second case of bird flu in Northern Ireland has been found in a whooper swan.

The avian influenza strain H5N8 was discovered in the dead wild swan, northwest of Lough Neagh.

The first case in Northern Ireland was confirmed near Lough Beg, County Londonderry in early February.

As a response, the Department of Agriculture has extended restrictions on poultry flocks until at least 16 March.

This means they have to be kept inside to avoid infection - that brings them up to the 12 week limit.

After that, they can no longer be considered free range.

'Not unexpected'

Chief veterinary officer Robert Huey told BBC's Good Morning Ulster Programme it was a "big decision" to extend the restriction.

"It wasn't unexpected since there have already been five cases in the Republic of Ireland," he said.

"The industry has done a good job - the fact that we haven't had it in backyard flocks or commercial poultry.

"This virus namely exists in bird faeces and the biggest risk is people carrying it into houses on their feet or clothes. The most important thing here is good bio-security, and keep at it.

"For consumers there are no health issues."