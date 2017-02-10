Duncrue drugs find: Two men charged
10 February 2017
Two men, aged 28 and 31, have been charged with a number of drugs related offences.
These include possession of Class A and Class B drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.
The men are due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Friday.
It is understood the charges are in relation to the seizure of suspected drugs in Duncrue Street in Belfast on Wednesday.