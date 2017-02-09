Trade union attacks rise in civil service agency workers
- 9 February 2017
- From the section Northern Ireland
The number of agency workers filling jobs in the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) is rising.
A trade union has described the situation as "disgraceful", saying too many employees were paid-off under a Stormont redundancy programme.
Department of Finance figures reveal there were 889 agency workers within government departments on 1 January 2017.
This compares to 380 in mid-2015 when a voluntary redundancy scheme began.
The department said the use of agency workers provided by recruitment firms was "normal policy and practice in any modern large organisation".
Revolving door
Up-to-date costs will not be available until April, but they are likely to have been more than £10m in 2016/17.
Public sector union Nipsa said 300 permanent, full-time jobs could have been funded instead.
Northern Ireland's civil service has shrunk by one fifth - or 5,020 posts - thanks to a pay-off programme funded by Northern Ireland Executive loans from the Treasury.
Nipsa deputy general secretary Bumper Graham said: "You are borrowing money, paying interest, and putting people out of work.
"Then the next day you are going to a private sector company saying 'we let too many people go, can we hire some of the same people back again'. All round, Northern Ireland is losing."
Short-term contract
The Department of Finance does not hold data on people who took redundancy and were then re-hired as agency workers, but it is permissible.
It said the civil service has seen payroll savings of £152m due to the redundancy programme.
It added that a big part of the rise in agency workers was due to a short-term contract for the Department of Work and Pensions.
This alone involved 385 agency workers.