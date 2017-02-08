Conradh na Gaeilge in court action against executive

Image caption The court was told that more than 10 years later there is still no strategy in place for the Irish language.

High Court action is being brought by an Irish language group over what it claims is the executive's failure to adopt an Irish language strategy.

Conradh na Gaeilge said a strategy was included in the St Andrews Agreement and in the programme for government.

A lawyer for the Northern Ireland Executive argued that there was no government inertia nor sham process.

The lawyer said that the executive committee business between 2012 and 2016 had been entirely orthodox in dealing with this issue.

Only once during that time has the minister responsible put a strategy before the executive committee and that was rejected.