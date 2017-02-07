Rev Noble McNeely chosen as new Presbyterian moderator

Image copyright Presbyterian Church of Ireland Image caption Rev Noble McNeely will become the 178th moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ireland

A minister based in Holywood, County Down has been selected to take up the most senior role in the Presbyterian Church of Ireland.

Rev Noble McNeely, of First Holywood Presbyterian Church, was chosen as the church's next moderator.

He was selected as Rev Frank Sellar's successor on Tuesday night.

He was nominated by 10 of the church's 19th presbyteries, made up of senior church figures.

Rev McNeely will be officially installed as moderator at the start of the church's general assembly in June.

He said he was "sincerely humbled" and that he "recognised the responsibility that has been entrusted" in him.

Rev McNeely was brought up in Crossgar, County Down, and has been in the ministry for more than 35 years.

He will become the church's 178th moderator.

The other nominees for the post were Rev Brian Boyd of Kells and Eskylane, Rev Tony Davidson of First Armagh Presbyterian Church and Rev Charles McMullen of Bangor West.