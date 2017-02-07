PSNI arrest one after fight at Strabane school

Image caption PSNI said the arrested male was released back into the care of his parents

A person has been arrested after a fight involving a number of pupils broke out at a school in Strabane, County Tyrone.

The police said they were called to Holy Cross College, in the Melmount Road area, at about 12:40 GMT.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service also attended the scene but that no-one was taken in for treatment.

The police said the arrested male was released back into the care of his parents.

They added that the parents of all the pupils involved had been contacted and no serious injuries had been reported.