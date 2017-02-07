Hospital waiting lists: £31m needed to tackle problem

Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption Michelle O'Neill says she is confident the money will be agreed after the election on 2 March

More than £31m is required to treat patients who have been waiting more than a year for some appointments, the health minister has said.

The money would ensure anyone waiting 12 months to either see a consultant or start treatment by March 2017 would be seen and treated by March 2018.

Michelle O'Neill said she was confident the money would be agreed after the election on 2 March.

She told BBC News NI she believes the plan is achievable.

The minister published her strategy to tackle hospital waiting lists on Tuesday.

The minister revealed that £1m is being invested in the private sector in order to start tackling waiting lists immediately, although this is not detailed in the action plan.