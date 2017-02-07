PSNI warning over parking charge scam

Image caption The parking charge notice scam has been highlighted by the PSNI

The police have issued a warning about a parking charge notice scam that has been landing in email inboxes in Northern Ireland.

The PSNI in Ards posted a Facebook message saying a woman had contacted police about the notice which they confirmed was a fraud.

It features a CPS Enforcement Northern Ltd label and claims the vehicle holder was parked on "private property".

The PSNI has urged the public to let family and friends know about the scam.

On its website, CPS Enforcement Northern Ltd asks anyone who has received parking notices via email in the past dew days to disregard them.

It also urges the public not to respond or click on any links in the email "as these can infect your device".

"Please note any notices from us are always sent via post," it adds.