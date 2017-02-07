Jonathan Bell to stand as independent after DUP suspension

Image caption Jonathan Bell made numerous allegations regarding the Renewable Heat Incentive

Former DUP minister Jonathan Bell is to stand as an independent in the assembly election following his suspension from the party over an energy scandal.

He was suspended after he broke ranks to make allegations about the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

Mr Bell told BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show that he had found the suspension "difficult" and had been tempted not to stand.

"I am still a unionist, I am still a democrat," he added.

A Northern Ireland Assembly election will take place on Thursday 2 March.

A full list of candidates will be published on the BBC News NI website on Thursday 9 February.