Newspaper review: Heartthrob and space travel in Wednesday's papers

A Hollywood heart throb, icebergs and space travel, are just some of the stories featured in Wednesday's papers.

"What I've said so far is only the tip of the iceberg" is the headline in the Belfast Telegraph.

The paper has an exclusive interview with the former DUP minister Jonathan Bell.

He was suspended from the party after he broke ranks to make allegations about the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme.

Mr Bell says he will hand over emails and recordings to the judge leading the public inquiry and warned there is "much, much more to come".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sinn Féin 'crocodiles' at DUP MLA Nelson McCausland's office in Belfast

Staying on a political theme and some of the papers feature more reptilian jibes in the form of a photograph.

Advocates of Irish got their teeth into DUP leader Arlene Foster after she said she would not "feed" the Sinn Féin "crocodile" by giving in to demands for an act to give official status to the language.

Donning fancy dress, four protesters gathered outside a DUP office in north Belfast.

On a more inclusive note... and there is widespread coverage of Liam Neeson's support for integrated education.

The Northern-Irish born actor has given his backing for a new campaign to encourage more schools to become integrated.

The Hollywood star has released an online video message as part of a new initiative 'Integrate My School - I'm In'.

Image copyright Presbyterian Church of Ireland Image caption Rev Noble McNeely will become the 178th moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland

"We look to our children for the future, so why do we continue to educate them apart: different religions, different backgrounds, different schools?, the News Letter reports.

In an opinion piece in the Belfast Telegraph, Baroness May Blood says the campaign could "mark the start of a very exciting period of change in education and in society as a whole".

And staying on the Holywood theme and it's home to the new Presbyterian Moderator elect.

Rev Noble McNeely, of First Holywood Presbyterian Church in County Down, was nominated by 10 of the church's 19 presbyteries on Tuesday night.

His appointment features in all the papers with the Belfast Telegraph reporting that the new appointee is a Spurs fan who believes sport can be used to reach out to non-Christians.

Switching to a different geographical location and the News Letter reports that about 100 military veterans will march through Londonderry next month in protest against what the paper calls "the ongoing vindictive" criminal investigations into former soldiers.

Organised by Veterans for Justice, it is one of a number of planned protests across Northern Ireland in the months ahead.

The paper's leader gives its backing for the move, describing it as a "welcome development".

A fight at a County Tyrone school is carried by some of the papers.

The Irish News reports that "petrified" pupils were confined to classrooms after a fight broke out in the canteen of Holy Cross College in Strabane at lunchtime.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Maciej Mareh Zych, from Southern Regional College in Armagh, is preparing to lift-off on the space adventure of a lifetime

Parents spoke to the paper of their shock while the school principal Maria Doherty said police had been called in a "supportive role".

Elsewhere and the Daily Mirror says some staff at the Causeway Hospital in Coleraine are feeling poorly after they were scammed out of thousands of pounds by a bogus company offering financial advice.

The Daily Mirror says more than 40 workers lost between £400 and £800 by a two-man team who set up in the hospital's canteen and offered staff help to claim back tax from HMRC.

The paper reports that a fraud investigation is under way and each of the hospital trusts have been put on alert in case the fraudsters strike again.

The paper also carries the story of a County Armagh pupil who is preparing to lift-off on the space adventure of a lifetime.

Maciej Mareh Zych, from Southern Regional College in Armagh, has won a place at the United Space School in Houston, Texas.

He will spent two weeks with 50 students from 25 different nations.