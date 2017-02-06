DUP will never agree to Irish language act, says Foster

Image caption Mrs Foster suggested Sinn Féin was like a crocodile which, if fed, would 'keep coming back for more'

The DUP will never agree to an Irish language act, its leader has said.

Arlene Foster said that perhaps there should be a Polish language act instead because more people in Northern Ireland spoke Polish than Irish.

Alluding to Sinn Féin demands, she told a party event: "If you feed a crocodile it will keep coming back for more."

Mrs Foster said she was not prepared to "reward bad behaviour, and to capitulate to manufactured demands".

Image caption Graffiti in Belfast calling for an Irish language act

The introduction of an Irish language act is a key demand of Sinn Féin going into the assembly election.

Any act would guarantee Irish was given the same official status as English.

That would lead to measures like:

The option for Irish to be used in court

Irish being used in all assembly debates

The widespread use of Irish by all state bodies, including the police

The appointment of an Irish language commissioner to ensure use of the language is facilitated

'Rewriting the past'

The former first minister said the 2 March election was "about republicans trying to re-write the past.

"Even this past week we have seen the attempts to put our soldiers and our police officers in the dock while those who maimed and murdered over the past fifty years walk free.

"Let me be clear, so long as I am the leader of the largest political party in Northern Ireland, that is not going to be allowed to happen".

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Mrs Foster says Michelle O'Neill will be 'instructed' by Gerry Adams

She said Michelle O'Neill, Sinn Féin's new northern leader, had been "hand-picked by Gerry Adams to do his bidding in Northern Ireland".

On the subject of the botched Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme, which may cost NI taxpayers as much as £490m, the DUP leader said it was "not the cause, but it did become the excuse for this election".

"I know that the investigation into the RHI scheme will clear my name," she said.

Mrs Foster was enterprise minister when the scheme was set up in 2012; it was intended to increase the creation of heat from renewable sources.

However, businesses have been receiving more in subsidies than they are paying for renewable fuel and the scheme became highly oversubscribed.