Hundreds commemorate 25th anniversary of betting shop murders

Image caption Families of the victims have said the Police Ombudsman is due to publish a report into the killings at Easter

Hundreds of people have commemorated the 25th anniversary of the murder of five people by loyalist paramilitaries at a betting shop in Belfast.

Five Catholics, including a 15-year-old boy, were killed in the attack on the Ormeau Road in 1992.

It was carried out by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF). No-one has been convicted in relation to the killings.

Families said that the Police Ombudsman is due to publish a report into the murders at Easter.

Image caption The attack in February 1992 was carried out by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF)

Tommy Duffin, whose father Jack was one of those killed, said the report is the "only way we have to go" in terms of justice.

"We'll have to take into account what it says and where it leaves us as families, and then decide where we move from there.

Image caption Tommy Duffin said the Police Ombudsman's report was the "only way" families have to go to find justice

"We're waiting with baited breath to a certain extent, to know exactly what it's going to say and what it's going to reveal to us."

The families have previously said they believe there was collusion between the killers and security forces.

In 2015, the PSNI's chief constable apologised after it was discovered that the weapon used in the killings was on display in the Imperial War Museum in London.