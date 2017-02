Image caption The victim was taken from Slieve Gullion in County Armagh to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast

A paraglider has been rescued after being injured on a mountain in County Armagh.

The victim was airlifted off Slieve Gullion at about 15:00 GMT on Sunday afternoon.

He was taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. His condition is not yet known.

The rescue was co-ordinated by the Belfast Coastguard and also involved an Irish Coast Guard helicopter.