Pair rescued from attic during south Belfast house fire

A man and a woman have been rescued from the third floor attic of a south Belfast house after a fire on Saturday night.

Firefighters had to use breathing apparatus to reach them after the building in Magdala Street filled with smoke.

Three other people managed to escape, but one man suffered burns.

The fire service, who were called at about 22:30 GMT, said the blaze was caused by a chip pan in the kitchen.

It was discovered by a man who had returned to the house and raised the alarm. He suffered burns trying to put the fire out.

"Of those who were rescued there was some slight smoke inhalation and the individual who had gone back into the property - who had identified that a fire had occurred - had some slight burns to his hands," fire service group commander Alan O'Neill said.

"He was able to get back out of the property and the fire crews were able to get in then and extinguish it."