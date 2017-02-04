North Belfast: Bomb found in garden of house in Kinnaird Street

Image caption The device was found in Kinnaird Street, off the Antrim Road

A bomb has been found in the garden of a house in north Belfast.

The device - in Kinnaird Street, off the Antrim Road - was reported to police at about 21:30 GMT on Friday.

A number of residents were moved from their homes while Army bomb disposal experts examined it, then made it safe.

The alert ended at about 01:40 GMT on Saturday. The device, described as viable, was taken away for further examination.

Police have not released any more details about the bomb.

They have appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to contact them.