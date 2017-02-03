Royal Marine Maxwell pleads guilty to terror charge

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ciaran Maxwell pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism

A Royal Marine from Northern Ireland has pleaded guilty to offences related to dissident republican terrorism, including bomb-making and storing stolen military weapons.

Ciarán Maxwell, 31, appeared via video link at the Old Bailey in London.

He was arrested in Somerset last August after the the discovery of two dissident republican arms dumps near Larne, County Antrim.

He also pleaded guilty to drugs and fraud charges.

Maxwell, who appeared via videolink from Woodhill Prison near Milton Keynes, admitted assisting another to commit acts of terrorism between 2011 and 2016.

Sentencing has been postponed to a later date.

The marine, who is originally from Larne, County Antrim, was based with 40 Commando in Somerset.

Background: David Maxwell, BBC News NI

Ciarán Maxwell was brought up in Larne's Seacourt estate - he began the rigorous training to become a Royal Marine in 2010.

His Facebook page featured pictures of exercises in Britain and abroad.

Image copyright An Phoblacht Image caption In 2002, Maxwell was reportedly the subject of an unprovoked attack by a group of loyalists near his home in Larne

But the charge suggests he was involved in terrorism from 2011, before he'd even finished that training.

The 31-year-old has a partner and child. What influenced him to turn terrorist may never be known but his case could prompt a review of vetting procedures.

It also raises questions over how he was able to take anti-personnel mines from his base in Somerset to Northern Ireland.

It is understood Ciarán Maxwell has cooperated with police since his arrest and this along with his guilty plea will be taken into account when it comes to sentencing.

The defendant had no previous criminal record but he had made the headlines before.

In 2002 republican paper An Phoblacht reported that he had been the subject of an unprovoked attack by a group of loyalists near his home in Larne.

Last March, police said bomb-making parts had been found in barrels hidden in a wooded area in Carnfunnock County Park in County Antrim.

Two months later another "terrorist hide" was found in Capanagh Forest, also near Larne.

Police described it as one of the most significant arms finds in recent years.

Of particular concern to security chiefs was the discovery of military grade anti-personnel mines.

Their serial numbers revealed they had been taken from the Royal Marines base in Somerset where Ciarán Maxwell was based.

Court papers revealed that 12 hides were discovered in total.

Ciarán Maxwell: Charges in brief

Charge One involved the creation of a library of documents likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism

involved the creation of a library of documents likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism It also related to obtaining chemicals and components for making explosive substances

It covered the possession of an adapted PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) pass card and items of PSNI uniform

It related to manufacturing explosive substances and creating and maintaining hides to store bomb components in England and Northern Ireland

Charge Two related to possession of cannabis with intent to supply

related to possession of cannabis with intent to supply Charge Three was a fraud charge relating to bank cards

Ciarán Maxwell: Full list of charges