Lisburn crash: 'lucky' after wooden post goes through windscreen

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The PSNI said the driver was "very lucky to walk away unscathed"

A driver in County Antrim was "very lucky" after his windscreen was impaled by a wooden post after a crash, the police have said.

The crash happened on the Rock Road near Lisburn on Friday morning.

A picture posted on the PSNI Lisburn Facebook page shows that the post came through the windscreen close to where the driver would have been sitting.

Police said there were no serious injuries, but that the driver was "very lucky to walk away unscathed".

"Police would like to take this opportunity to remind all road users of the need to drive with due care and attention at all times," the PSNI added.