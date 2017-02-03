Newspaper review: Peace and protests in Friday's papers

Image copyright News Letter

A peace award, protests and a pretty unusual birth, those are some of the stories in Friday's papers.

"McGuinness up for peace award" reads the front page of Friday's Daily Mirror.

The paper leads its news offering in Northern Ireland with the former first minister's nomination for the Tipperary International Peace Award.

It says the ex-IRA commander could be given the award for "his work in securing Northern Ireland's future".

Image copyright AP Image caption Martin McGuinness is up against human rights lawyer Amal Clooney

Mr McGuinness shares the shortlist with human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

Inside, the paper reports that rape and sexual abuse charity Nexus has met officials from Ulster Rugby and the GAA following a "spike in calls" to its offices.

The charity says there had been a surge in referrals to its offices in Londonderry, Belfast and Enniskillen, but it would not say if those getting in touch had claimed they were abused in sport settings in Northern Ireland.

And we go from peace to protests in the papers as up to 200 people gathered at Belfast's US Consulate on Thursday night.

The Irish News features a picture of the crowds in Stranmillis, some of them holding up placards.

It reports the protest was over an invitation for President Trump to visit Northern Ireland.

Amnesty International's Patrick Corrigan says: "If President Trump comes to Northern Ireland it would spark mass protests."

Some common ground now between the Irish News and the News Letter, who both carry the story of a wild swan found in County Londonderry that tested positive for Bird Flu.

Image caption The swan tested positive for Bird Flu

They report the bird was found near Lough Beg.

Chief veterinary officer Robert Huey says: "The prevention zone and temporary suspension on gatherings of poultry remain in place."

Members of the public have been encouraged to report sightings of dead birds as a result.

Also in the News Letter is the remarkable story of an Irish ex-heroin addict who has become the fastest solo competitor in the history of the Talisker Whiskey Atlantic Challenge, which has been dubbed the world's toughest row.

Gavan Heenigan, from Galway broke the record by rowing 3,000 miles across the Atlantic in 49 days, 11 hours and 37 minutes.

It means he also broke the record for the quickest Atlantic crossing by an Irish rower.

The paper reports Mr Hennigan turned to heroin after struggling to admit he was gay.

Viva Las Vegas

In the Belfast Telegraph, a mum has shared the story of a birth she doesn't actually remember.

Ciara Murray, from Enniskillen, tells the paper how she woke from an induced coma to find she had a ten-day-old son.

She was in a coma after suffering a stroke when she was 37 weeks pregnant in December 2015.

Thankfully both mum and one-year-old James are healthy and happy now.

Also in the Belfast Telegraph is the news that Aer Lingus plans to begin a new route from Dublin to Las Vegas.

Image caption The route is expected to be seasonal to begin with

It reports the route is expected to run two to three times a week and will begin next winter, but could be extended depending on how popular it is.