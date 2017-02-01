Maurice Stevenson Ltd goes into administration

Image caption Maurice Stevenson Limited is based in Lurgan's Annesborough industrial estate

A family-run company which has been in operation for 95 years in Lurgan, County Armagh, has been put into administration.

Maurice Stevenson Limited, a mechanical installation firm, employs 33 staff.

Its directors will now work with the administrator to try to find a buyer in a bid to avoid closing the company.

The firm said tough market conditions and the death of its head five years ago "created significant challenges" for his widow, Alison Stevenson.

'Immense loyalty'

"It is with the deepest of regret that we find ourselves having to place the company into administration," said Mrs Stevenson.

"I want to pay a heartfelt tribute to current and former staff who have worked hard and demonstrated immense loyalty to this firm and our family down through the years."

Maurice Stevenson Limited was founded in 1921 and has been run by three generations of the Stevenson family.

From its base in Lurgan's Annesborough industrial estate, it installs heating and ventilation services and provides facilities management for the healthcare, education and local government sectors.

Recent clients of the firm have included Northern Ireland's Education Authority and two health trusts.

However, the firm said a "marked reduction in public sector works orders" combined with tight margins and a general downturn in its sector had left it facing financial problems.

"The death of the company head, David Stevenson, in 2012 created significant challenges for his widow whose best efforts to keep the business going could not overcome the toughening market conditions", added the firm in a statement.

Staff were told of the situation on Monday evening and are to be given more information later on Wednesday.