Boy in hospital after taking 'Darth Vader' tablet

A 14-year-old boy has been treated for kidney failure after taking a drug known as "Darth Vader", the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.

The boy reportedly consumed "just half of one tablet" in Holywood, County Down, on Saturday, police said.

The PSNI has issued a public warning about the tablets which contain an "as yet unidentified" substance.

Officers investigating the incident arrested a 17-year-old on Sunday on suspicion of drugs offences.

The older teenager remains in custody and is being questioned about possession of a class A controlled drug, and possession with intent to supply.