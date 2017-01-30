Newspaper review: Our champ Framp and parking tickets

He may have failed to retain his world title in Las Vegas, but Carl Frampton dominates the front pages on Monday.

It was the weekend result that no-one wanted (unless, of course, your name was Leo Santa Cruz).

"Our champ Framp", as the Mirror calls him, suffered his first professional defeat, when a poor start left him playing catch-up.

It was a tale of heartbreak in Las Vegas for the Belfast-born fighter, and he didn't try to hide his feelings when speaking to journalists ringside.

"I'm extremely disappointed because I am a winner," he said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Carl Frampton's bruised face is featured on many of Monday's front pages

And while Santa Cruz and Frampton are now one a piece, the Mirror focuses on the line which could reassure fans that the story isn't over yet - a promise from Frampton that the next big fight will be in his own backyard, in Belfast.

The Jackal praised the army of green fans who travelled to the States to support him and pledged Belfast would host the third in an epic trilogy of fights between himself and the Mexican.

He said: "Me and Leo have now had 24 rounds with each other and they've all been pretty competitive.

"I want to fight in Belfast next, that's what I want to do."

The Mirror quotes Rory McIlroy who welcomed the call for a fight in Belfast.

Elsewhere, the Belfast Telegraph also features a distraught-looking Carl Frampton on its front page and continues inside, focusing on the reaction of the Jackal's family.

His father Craig said he was touched by the way his son handled the defeat.

"It's not hard to be polite, that's what I expected of him," he said.

Frampton makes an appearance on the front pages of the Irish News and News Letter, but you'll have to turn to page 3 in both papers to get the full story.

Traffic wardens

Also, inside the News Letter, forensic tests have shown bullets fired during the attempted murder of a police officer last weekend hit several spots on the forecourt in Crumlin Road, Belfast, which police say could have blown up if one of the fuel pumps had been struck.

The Irish News lists 42 towns which will no longer have regular patrols by traffic wardens.

Image caption 42 towns will lose regular traffic warden patrols, the Irish News reports

It says new Stormont plans mean areas with fewer than 10 parking tickets issued on average per month will be removed from the schedule for routine visits.

They include Lisnaskea in County Fermanagh, Maghera in County Derry and Fivemiletown and Moy in County Tyrone.

The paper also looks ahead at the meeting of Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Enda Kenny and Prime Minister Theresa May's meeting in Dublin later.

Image copyright HOC Image caption Theresa May will meet with Enda Kenny later

The talks are expected to focus on Brexit and the current political situation in Northern Ireland.

The paper reports the Taoiseach's office said the summit was an opportunity for the two leaders to exchange views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest and concern, especially in light of the recent developments in Northern Ireland.

Discussions will cover the political situation in the north, the UK/Ireland Joint Work Programme and key bilateral issues that the UK and Ireland are committed to working closely on as the UK prepares to leave the EU.