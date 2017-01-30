Brexit: DUP and Sinn Féin to attend Theresa May meeting

Image copyright HoC Image caption The Prime Minister will attend a Joint Ministerial Committee meeting in Cardiff attended by the leaders of the DUP and Sinn Féin

Theresa May will discuss Brexit with the taoiseach (Irish prime minister), the DUP and Sinn Féin at separate meetings in Dublin and Cardiff later.

Ahead of the talks, NI Secretary James Brokenshire has said exiting the EU is not a threat to the peace process.

The leaders of the DUP and Sinn Féin will attend a Joint Ministerial Committee meeting in Cardiff, addressed the Prime Minister.

She will also have a meeting in Dublin with Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

Sinn Féin's new northern leader Michelle O'Neill will attend the Brexit discussions in Wales in her capacity as health minister.

DUP leader Arlene Foster will also be there, although she is no longer first minister.

Sinn Féin accused the DUP leader of being in denial about losing her ministerial job, but the DUP replied that Sinn Féin should check the law which enables Mrs Foster to continue to carry out some of her ministerial functions.

Ahead of the discussions, Secretary of State James Brokenshire wrote in the Sunday Telegraph that the government is firmly committed to a successful Northern Ireland within the UK but outside the EU.

He dismissed suggestions this might threaten the peace process.