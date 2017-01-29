Carl Frampton in Las Vegas: Images from the world title fight
- 29 January 2017
Images from Las Vegas as NI boxer Carl Frampton lost his WBA featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz.
Press Eye
Actor James Nesbitt and Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody were among the celebrities at the fight in Las Vegas
Press Eye
Gary Lightbody aims high ahead of the fight
Press Eye
A Northern Ireland fan grabs a snap with former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye
Press Eye
Carl Frampton's manager Barry McGuigan keeping a keen eye on proceedings
Press Eye
Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz in the heat of the battle
Press Eye
The Belfast boxer said he hoped for a rematch and thanked the travelling support