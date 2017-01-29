Carl Frampton in Las Vegas: Images from the world title fight

Images from Las Vegas as NI boxer Carl Frampton lost his WBA featherweight title to Leo Santa Cruz.

  • James Nesbitt and Gary Lightbody were among the celebrities at the fight in Las Vegas Press Eye

  • Gary Lightbody Press Eye

  • A Northern Ireland fan grabs a snap with former WBA heavyweight champion David Haye Press Eye

  • Carl Frampton's manager Barry McGuigan keeps a keen eye on proceedings Press Eye

  • Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz in the heat of the battle Press Eye

  • The Belfast boxer said he hoped for a rematch and thanked the travelling support Press Eye

