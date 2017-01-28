NI Secretary of State James Brokenshire attends GAA game

Image copyright PressEye / Andrew Paton Image caption The Northern Ireland Secretary of State, James Brokenshire (third from left), attending a GAA game in Newry

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, James Brokenshire, is attending the McKenna cup Gaelic football final in Newry.

It is the first time a secretary of state has attended a Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) match in Ulster.

Mr Brokenshire is attending the game between Derry and Tyrone at the invitation of the Ulster council of the GAA.

It is understood he took his seat after the Irish national anthem was played.