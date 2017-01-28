Ballymena: Vehicles stolen from dealership

Seven vehicles have been stolen from a car dealership in Woodside Park in Ballymena.

It happened sometime between 23:00 GMT on Friday and 07:00 GMT on Saturday. The PSNI is appealing for information.

The owner of the dealership, Malcolm Beattie, said he was "devastated".

"It's a lot of money's worth that has disappeared. It is going to be very hard to get that money back in again to buy more stock.

"They picked the best of my stock," he added.