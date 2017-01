Image copyright PAcemaker Image caption Part of Earhart Park in Londonderry has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious object

A number of people have been moved from their homes due to a security alert in Londonderry.

Part of Earhart Park has been closed following the discovery of a suspicious object in the area.

The Shantallow Community Centre has been opened for residents who have been moved from their homes.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption A number of people have been moved from their homes