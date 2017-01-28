Cannabis find in Comber: Two men and a woman are charged

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The PSNI tweeted this picture on Thursday

Two men and a woman have been charged after cannabis plants with an estimated street value of £50,000 were uncovered in County Down.

The plants were found during searches of premises on the Ballygowan Road in Comber on Thursday.

The two men, aged 26 and 49, and the 39-year-old woman have been charged with a number of offences.

These include cultivating cannabis and possessing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

The two men and woman are due to appear at court in Newtownards on Saturday.