Cannabis plants worth £50k seized and three arrested

Image copyright PSNI Image caption The PSNI tweeted this picture on Thursday

Two men and a woman have been arrested after a "sophisticated cannabis farm" was uncovered in County Down, say police.

Cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of £50,000, were found during searches of premises on the Ballygowan Road in Comber.

The men, aged 26 and 49, and 39-year-old woman remain in custody.

The recovery was another example of the "PSNI's commitment to tackling drugs", said Det Insp David Henderson.

The three suspects were arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis, possessing a class B controlled drug and possessing a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.