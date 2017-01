Image caption The country-bound carriageway of the Westlink in Belfast was closed due to the collision on Wednesday

Police have released the name of the victim of a fatal single-car crash on Belfast's Westlink on Wednesday.

He was 69-year-old Victor Shaw from north Belfast.

Police are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Westlink around this time and who witnessed the collision to contact them.

The crash happened on the country-bound lane close to Roden Street shortly before 15:00 GMT.