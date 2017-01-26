Craigavon's Almac creating 100 jobs at Dundalk facility

Image caption Almac has emphasised that it is committed to maintaining its global headquarters in Craigavon

Craigavon-based pharmaceutical firm Almac is expanding its operation in the Republic of Ireland with a new facility in Dundalk.

The firm said it would allow it to have a "continued presence within the European Union in the long-term".

It will create 100 jobs at the 32,000 sq ft facility in Dundalk.

Almac has emphasised it is committed to maintaining its global headquarters in Craigavon.

Analysis: BBC News NI Business Editor John Campbell

The impact of Brexit hangs over this announcement.

Leaving the single market is likely to present particular challenges for the pharmaceutical industry, including regulatory impacts and market access.

So it makes sense for a firm like Almac to beef up its presence inside the single market.

That is certainly being emphasised by Ireland's inward investment agency, which is supporting the Dundalk project.

In November, the firm said it would spend £5m on a new headquarters building in the town.

Almac is one of Northern Ireland's most successful firms, employing 5,000 people across its global operations.

The Dundalk investment is being supported by the IDA, Ireland's inward investment agency.

Martin Shanahan, the chief executive of the IDA, said Almac's decision provides the company "with certainty of access to the European Union in the long-term".

He added that this "certainty of access" is an increasingly important selling point for Ireland as it tries to attract investment.