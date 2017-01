Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Police said the suspected firearm was found at Vere Foster Walk

A suspected firearm has been found by police during a search in west Belfast.

It was discovered in a bin at Vere Foster Walk on Wednesday.

It is understood that the item is not linked to the police investigation into a shooting at a petrol station on the Crumlin Road in north Belfast on Sunday in which a police officer was wounded.

The suspected firearm has been taken away for examination.