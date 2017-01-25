Corbyn gaffe over injured police officer

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has mistakenly told the House of Commons that a police officer who was injured in a shooting at a Belfast garage forecourt on Sunday had died.

The officer is in a stable condition in hospital after the attack by a dissident republican group known as the 'new IRA'.

During Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday the Labour leader took to the Commons despatch box to pass on the sympathies of "the whole House" for the "police officer who lost his life".

North Belfast MP Nigel Dodds later described Mr Corbyn's gaffe as "one of the worst displays of crass ignorance that could be imagined".

A spokesman for the Labour leader said: "He meant to say 'nearly died'" adding Mr Corbyn "had not intended to cause offence".