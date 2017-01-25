Euromillions: Irish ticket scoops 88.5m euros in lottery

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption It is unclear if the ticket was bought by an individual or a lottery syndicate

The owner of a Euromillions ticket bought in Ireland is 88.5m euros (£75.88m) richer after Tuesday's lottery draw.

The National Lottery in Dublin confirmed that the winning ticket was sold somewhere in the country but it is not yet known where.

It is also unclear if the ticket was bought by an individual or a lottery syndicate.

The winning numbers were one, five, seven, 17 and 23.

The lucky stars were three and eight.

The Irish ticket was the sole winner of the draw.